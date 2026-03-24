Mike Giardi’s Favorite Draft Prospects for the Patriots | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike leans on you to go with a heavy mailbag edition of the pod. Among the topics hit – should the Patriots lean into more 12 personnel because of their wide receiver room, what would Brown bring in NE, where would you go in the draft, and who do you like the most?

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

01:53 Can/should the Patriots build a WR room like they had in the 2010s?

04:53 Mike’s favorite TE prospects

12:32 Projection for A.J. Brown should he join the Patriots

16:27 How should the Patriots handle the WR room?

20:33 PrizePicks

22:04 Does Vrabel have a blind spot for his players from Tennessee?

26:04 Mike’s other favorite draft prospects

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