Mike Giardi’s Take on Patriots Early Free Agency Moves | All 32 NFL Podcast

On this episode of the All 32 NFL Podcast Mike Giardi is joined by CLNS Media’s John Zannis & Taylor Kyles react live to the Patriots Free Agency signings and all the moves around the NFL. They react to the Patriots addition of DE Dre’Mont Jones as well as the signing of Fullback Reggie Gilliam. They also take a look at what the plan is for the Patriots with Christian Gonzalez this offseason especially with the new contract Trent McDuffie got this offseason. They wrap up by looking at what Patriots positions should they should address this offseason.

