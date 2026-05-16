Mike Giardi’s Way-Too-Early Patriots Record Prediction | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike dishes out another solo episode of the All 32 NFL Podcast to react to the Patriots’ 2026 NFL schedule. He reveals his biggest problem with New England’s schedule and thoughts on what the NFL is up to with this year’s changes. Mike also gives thoughts on Jared Wilson’s position change from left guard to center and closes with his way-too-early prediction for the Patriots’ 2026 win-loss record.
⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
00:56 Jared Wilson’s position change
06:55 Reaction to NFL schedule
09:24 Biggest problem with the Patriots’ schedule
11:45 PrizePicks
13:50 Other thoughts on Patriots’ schedule. Matchups to watch
23:45 Way-too-early record prediction
31:26 Thanks for watching
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