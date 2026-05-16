Mike Giardi’s Way-Too-Early Patriots Record Prediction | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike dishes out another solo episode of the All 32 NFL Podcast to react to the Patriots’ 2026 NFL schedule. He reveals his biggest problem with New England’s schedule and thoughts on what the NFL is up to with this year’s changes. Mike also gives thoughts on Jared Wilson’s position change from left guard to center and closes with his way-too-early prediction for the Patriots’ 2026 win-loss record.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

00:56 Jared Wilson’s position change

06:55 Reaction to NFL schedule

09:24 Biggest problem with the Patriots’ schedule

11:45 PrizePicks

13:50 Other thoughts on Patriots’ schedule. Matchups to watch

23:45 Way-too-early record prediction

31:26 Thanks for watching

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