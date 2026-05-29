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Mike Onwenu Restructures Contract Creates $7.5M in Cap Space for Patriots | Patriots Daily

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to the latest news of the Patriots and OG Mike Onwenu agreeing to a restructured contract for the 2026 season. Onwenu who was entering the final year of a 3-year deal he signed with the Patriots now with this restructure creates $7.5 Million in cap space for the Patriots. Which leads Taylor & Mike to wonder what’s next following this move…will it be Christian Gonzalez extension or create more cap flexibility for the Patriots to potentially acquire A.J. Brown.

 

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