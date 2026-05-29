Mike Onwenu Restructures Contract Creates $7.5M in Cap Space for Patriots | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to the latest news of the Patriots and OG Mike Onwenu agreeing to a restructured contract for the 2026 season. Onwenu who was entering the final year of a 3-year deal he signed with the Patriots now with this restructure creates $7.5 Million in cap space for the Patriots. Which leads Taylor & Mike to wonder what’s next following this move…will it be Christian Gonzalez extension or create more cap flexibility for the Patriots to potentially acquire A.J. Brown.

Is the Mike Onwenu restructured contract the first of many deals to come for the #Patriots? “This does feel like maybe one of those dominoes towards some kind of significant move being made that involves the cap.” @tkyles39 pic.twitter.com/TONKuFtaGE — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) May 29, 2026

Patriots Daily on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS at PrizePicks.com/CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5