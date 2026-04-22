Mike Vrabel Attempts to Clear the Air + 3 Players Patriots Like in Draft Class | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike walks you through the Mike Vrabel statement and the handful of questions he field afterwards, as Giardi was one of the few media members in attendance for it.Then, Mike walks you through the AJ Brown “story,” how it relates to Kayshon Boutte’s absence and finally, gets into three players he’s heard the Pats are fond of in this draft class. The question becomes: where will they feel comfortable taking those players and does it jibe with where they’re picking?

0:00 – Welcome in

1:13 – Mike Vrabel speaks to media 1st time ahead of NFL Draft

12:21 – Prizepicks

14:43 – A.J. Brown latest report

18:55 – Kayshon Boutte reports

22:04 – Patriots Potential Draft Targets

23:26 – Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

24:20 – Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

25:36 – Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

26:45 – Final thoughts on this NFL Draft Class

29:43 – Wrapping up!

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