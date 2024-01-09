Mike Vrabel Fired; Does Patriots Reunion Make Sense?

One day after Bleacher Report‘s Jordan Schultz reported Mike Vrabel was “interested in the idea of returning to the Patriots,” multiple sources indicate Vrabel has been fired as head coach of the Titans.

Vrabel recorded four straight winning seasons with Tennessee after being hired in 2018 but fell below .500 in his past two seasons with the team.

The Patriots Hall of Famer immediately becomes a top option to potentially replace Bill Belichick alongside presumed coach-in-waiting Jerod Mayo.

