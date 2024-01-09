Subscribe
Mike Vrabel Fired; Does Patriots Reunion Make Sense?

Mike Vrabel is officially on the market after being fired as head coach of the Titans. Should he get the job over Jerod Mayo?
Oct 21, 2023; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots former line backer and current Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel makes a speech at his 2023 Patriots Hall of Fame induction in the Cross Insurance Pavilion at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

One day after Bleacher Report‘s Jordan Schultz reported Mike Vrabel was “interested in the idea of returning to the Patriots,” multiple sources indicate Vrabel has been fired as head coach of the Titans.

Vrabel recorded four straight winning seasons with Tennessee after being hired in 2018 but fell below .500 in his past two seasons with the team.

The Patriots Hall of Famer immediately becomes a top option to potentially replace Bill Belichick alongside presumed coach-in-waiting Jerod Mayo.

Watch the video below for thoughts on the news and what a reunion could mean for both sides.

