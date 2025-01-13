Mike Vrabel Impressive in Patriots Introductory Press Conference

FOXBORO — Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard and CLNS Media’s John Zannis react to Mike Vrabel’s introductory press conference as the Patriots’ new head coach. They discuss his impressive performance at the press conference, his insights into his role within the team, and what fans can expect from a Vrabel-led team.

