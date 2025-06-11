Mike Vrabel MVP of Patriots Offseason | Pats Interference

The Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi returns to the show to share his observations from minicamp, including Drake Maye’s play and Stefon Diggs’ first press conference since the boat video. Later, the guys name the Patriots’ offseason MVP, best offensive and defensive rookies and more.
0:00 – Intro
2:50 – Takeaways from Patriots minicamp
4:46 – Takeaways from Stefon Diggs press conference
8:41 – How did Stefon Diggs look at minicamp
12:21 – Takeaways from Patriots minicamp
12:57 – Drake Maye’s performance at minicamp
19:22 – DeMario Douglas performance at minicamp
21:55 – More Takeaways from Patriots minicamp
27:22 – Patriots Tight Ends
29:15 – Offensive Line Performance
32:04 – Efton Chism
33:00 – DeMario Douglas
35:14 – Milton Williams
35:54 – Christian Barmore
36:07 – More thoughts on D-Line group
36:25 – Linebackers
37:32 – Defensive Backs
38:20 – Kyle Dugger
39:34 – Jabrill Peppers
41:53 – Prizepicks
43:45 – MVP of Patriots offseason: Mike Vrabel
46:40 – MVP of Patriots offseason: Christian Gonzalez
48:07 – Best Offensive Rookie: TreVeyon Henderson
49:35 – Biggest Offensive Surprise/Lesson: More 2 Back Sets
50:18 – Biggest Offensive Surprise/Lesson: Not Same Josh McDaniels offense as past
51:31 – Biggest Offensive Question: O-Line & Wide Receiver
54:45 – Biggest Offensive Question: Depth at Positions
56:07 – Keep your eye on Offense edition: Tight End Position
56:17 – Keep your eye on Offense edition: Ja’Lynn Polk
59:17 – Wild Card Thought on offense: TreVeyon Henderson
1:00:29 – Wild Card Thought on offense: Drake Maye’s leadership
1:04:30 – Best Defensive Rookie: Craig Woodson
1:05:50 – Biggest Defensive Surprise/Lesson: Way they are going to use guys on Defensive line
1:06:57 – Biggest Defensive Surprise/Lesson: K’Lavon Chaisson
1:08:23 – Biggest Defensive Question: Defensive Line Depth
1:09:47 – Keep your eye on Defense edition: Harold Landry
1:11:34 – Keep your eye on Defense edition: Marcus Jones
1:13:00 – Wild Card Thought on Defense: Terrell Williams
1:14:28 – Wrapping up
