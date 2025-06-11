Mike Vrabel MVP of Patriots Offseason | Pats Interference

The Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi returns to the show to share his observations from minicamp, including Drake Maye’s play and Stefon Diggs’ first press conference since the boat video. Later, the guys name the Patriots’ offseason MVP, best offensive and defensive rookies and more.

0:00 – Intro

2:50 – Takeaways from Patriots minicamp

4:46 – Takeaways from Stefon Diggs press conference

8:41 – How did Stefon Diggs look at minicamp

12:21 – Takeaways from Patriots minicamp

12:57 – Drake Maye’s performance at minicamp

19:22 – DeMario Douglas performance at minicamp

21:55 – More Takeaways from Patriots minicamp

27:22 – Patriots Tight Ends

29:15 – Offensive Line Performance

32:04 – Efton Chism

33:00 – DeMario Douglas

35:14 – Milton Williams

35:54 – Christian Barmore

36:07 – More thoughts on D-Line group

36:25 – Linebackers

37:32 – Defensive Backs

38:20 – Kyle Dugger

39:34 – Jabrill Peppers

41:53 – Prizepicks

43:45 – MVP of Patriots offseason: Mike Vrabel

46:40 – MVP of Patriots offseason: Christian Gonzalez

48:07 – Best Offensive Rookie: TreVeyon Henderson

49:35 – Biggest Offensive Surprise/Lesson: More 2 Back Sets

50:18 – Biggest Offensive Surprise/Lesson: Not Same Josh McDaniels offense as past

51:31 – Biggest Offensive Question: O-Line & Wide Receiver

54:45 – Biggest Offensive Question: Depth at Positions

56:07 – Keep your eye on Offense edition: Tight End Position

56:17 – Keep your eye on Offense edition: Ja’Lynn Polk

59:17 – Wild Card Thought on offense: TreVeyon Henderson

1:00:29 – Wild Card Thought on offense: Drake Maye’s leadership

1:04:30 – Best Defensive Rookie: Craig Woodson

1:05:50 – Biggest Defensive Surprise/Lesson: Way they are going to use guys on Defensive line

1:06:57 – Biggest Defensive Surprise/Lesson: K’Lavon Chaisson

1:08:23 – Biggest Defensive Question: Defensive Line Depth

1:09:47 – Keep your eye on Defense edition: Harold Landry

1:11:34 – Keep your eye on Defense edition: Marcus Jones

1:13:00 – Wild Card Thought on Defense: Terrell Williams

1:14:28 – Wrapping up

