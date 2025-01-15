Mike Vrabel’s next moves, Eliot Wolf, and how the Patriots are changing | Pats Interference

Welcome to the Mike Vrabel era! Andrew and CLNS president John Zannis break down all of Vrabel’s initial comments as Patriots head coach, his evolving dynamic with Eliot Wolf, how Vrabel is already walking the walk and who could be the Patriots’ next possible offensive coordinator.

