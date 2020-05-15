Mitch McConnell bashes Democrats over cannabis extras in Covid relief laws; Weed Talk News 5-15-20

“The Cherry on Top” according to Mitch McConnell the Senate Majority Leader in Congress, was 60+ mentions of his least favorite word, cannabis, in the latest Covid 19 bailout bill. He was reacting to Democrats trying to sneak in some cannabis amendments during a Covid-19 bailout bill. Probably a big PR mistake but it could pave the way for the Senate to allow SAFE banking! Only in Washington DC! Debra Borchardt of the Green Market Report tells us that some companies are still thriving in the cannabis universe. CEO’s from Leafwire and a new company Lantern, all position themselves for growth and launch. All on Weed Talk News with Curt Dalton of cannabis.net and Jimmy Young of Pro Cannabis media.