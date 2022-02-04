MLB Labor Talks Slow, Spring Training in Jeopardy

On this week’s episode of Red Sox Beat host Mike Petraglia is joined by Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub to discuss the MLB labor talks that have slowed. Now that spring training is threatened the MLB will ask for federal mediator.

0:00 MLB Labor Talks slow & Owners, players first must agree on landscape:

9:50 Remaking Arbitration key

13:48 John Henry, Red Sox have prospered in luxury tax era

17:40 MLB needs salary floor badly

22:50 Should MLB follow NBA, NFL and do more to prop up drafts

Red Sox Beat is powered by betonline.ag. Use the code CLNS50 for 50% welcome bonus on your initial deposit.