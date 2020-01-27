MLB Rumors: Money Holding Up Mookie Betts Deal Between Red Sox & Padres

The Red Sox and Padres continue their ongoing discussions surrounding Mookie Betts. But there appears to be a roadblock.

With Spring Training inching closer it appears as though the Red Sox and Padres trade discussions revolving around Mookie Betts have hit one significant roadblock.

According to The San Diego Union-Tribune’s, Kevin Acee, there are multiple people inside the Padres’ organization who maintain the belief that the Red Sox are showing an unwillingness to pay more of Wil Myers’ salary.

“The Padres acquiring Betts is something multiple people in the organization continued over the past couple days to predict as only marginally possible. That feeling is due in part to the belief the Red Sox are unwilling to chip in more for Wil Myers and the fact the Dodgers, with their substantial payroll capabilities and stable of high-level prospects, are also among multiple teams talking to the Red Sox about Betts.”

It was reported on Thursday by The Athletic that the Red Sox and Padres have been involved in ongoing Mookie Betts discussions. The deal reportedly focused on Boston receiving a “significant amount of prospects” and outfielder Wil Myers. Reporter Dennis Lin wrote that while there is apparent mutual interest from both sides, a deal between the two ballclubs remains unlikely.

Per Acee’s latest report, the Padres are open to sending the Red Sox two young major league ready players, and at least one prospect along with Wil Myers.

“The Padres, the sources said, are willing to include outfielder Manuel Margot or Josh Naylor and starting pitcher Cal Quantrill or Joey Lucchesi in the deal.”

Padres General Manager, A.J. Preller, believes that their club will be improved from last season’s 70-win record, good enough for last place in the National League West, regardless of whether or not they deal for Betts.

Myers, being the key component in this deal–aside from a potential top prospect–is still owed $61 million over the next three seasons. The Red Sox are reportedly offering to take on roughly half of that remaining salary, but the Padres want more. San Diego is looking to only pay a quarter of what Myers is owed while they stare down the barrel of Betts’ one-year rental deal at $27 million.