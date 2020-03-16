MLB Regular Season Won’t Start Until At Least Mid-May

The MLB's latest statement says that the league will not be starting for at least another eight weeks.

On Monday, the MLB released a statement updating us on when they may be kicking off their regular season. And after the CDC’s new recommendation of restricting events of over 50 people for the next eight weeks in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus, Major League Baseball will be adhering to that advice.

Statement from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/E5xPfMGOc0 — MLB (@MLB) March 16, 2020

Last week, as the craziness truly started reaching a whole new level, the MLB originally stated that they would delay the start of the season by a minimum of two weeks.

All sports are currently experiencing unprecedented situations as they continue to deal with new information as it develops. Something that is important to note is that in the statement, they say that they remain committed to playing as many games as possible in 2020. But with restrictions being placed each day throughout the country, it’s become virtually impossible to predict exactly when things will get back to “normal” and how many games would be possible.

What about throwing programs? We know how important they are to all pitchers. How long of a “spring training” session will each team require before the season could even really begin once given the okay?

Major League Baseball–along with the NBA, NHL, and MLS–is at the mercy of the everchanging decisions made by the CDC to ensure that COVID-19 is controlled.

In addition to Opening Day being pushed to mid-May at the earliest, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic also reports that the MLB is placing a temporary ban on all scouting activity. That includes all tryouts, whether they are public or private.

Effectively immediately, MLB is temporarily prohibiting all scouting activity, both domestic and international, a source tells The Athletic. No tryouts, public or private. No attending of amateur games, showcases, workouts. No in-home or in-person visits, or scouting remotely. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 16, 2020

Things have come to a screeching halt in the baseball world. Unforuntlatey, it’s hard to imagine that Opening Day will actually happen in May at this point.