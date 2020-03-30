MMAR #493 – Tyron Woodley, Forrest Griffin, Mayhem, and Kyra Batara

By
Adam Hunter
-
4
0
SHARE

On this episode of The MMA Roasted Podcast, Adam and Jason talk to Tyron Woodley, Forrest Griffin, and Kyra Batara.

SHARE
Previous articleCeltics Sim: D’Angelo Russell unloads for 42 in 126-122 Timberwolves win
Adam Hunter
Adam Hunter

Adam Hunter is the host of the MMA Roasted Podcast on the CLNS Media Network. Adam is a stand-up comedian making appearances on Jay Leno’s “Tonight Show”, “Chelsea Lately”, ”The Late Late Show”, MTV, VH1, TruTV, CBS, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon. Follow Adam on Twitter @AdamComedian