Monday Night Football – Bills vs. Jets Odds, Preview, and Prediction

As I’m sure you’re all well aware, the AFC East got much more interesting this offseason when the Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers via trade from the Green Bay Packers in April.

Our first look at this team has been all over HBO’s Hard Knocks, but Monday night will give us our first true glimpse at the revamped New York squad as they welcome the division rival Buffalo Bills to Metlife Stadium on Monday night.

Here are the odds for the contest, powered by FanDuel Sportsbook:

Odds – Bills @ Jets

Spread: Bills -2

Moneyline: Bills -130/Jets +110

Total: 45.5

Storylines

In what was arguably the No. 1 story of the entire NFL offseason, Green Bay traded Rodgers (along with their first and fifth-round selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, to the Jets in exchange for their first, second, and sixth-round selections in the 2023 draft and a conditional second-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

They’ll now pair one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history with the likes of Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and Dalvin Cook on offense with gamers CJ Mosely, Sauce Gardner, and Quinnen Williams on defense. New York has plenty of life pumped into their football club once again.

On Monday night, however, they’ll face off against the Buffalo Bills – the team who has won their division in each of the last three seasons.

Led by Josh Allen, the favorite to win the NFL’s MVP Award at +550 according to FanDuel, Buffalo has come on strong in the AFC ever since Tom Brady left the Patriots for Tampa Bay. Since Allen’s rookie season, the Bills have gone 53-28 and made the postseason each of the last four years. With a Super Bowl appearance as the next step, Buffalo now has their work cut out for them with both the Jets and Dolphins on the rise.

In other news, the Bills plan to make safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest and required resuscitation on the field last January before his incredible recovery, inactive on Monday night. He won’t yet make his long-awaited return to regular season action. Hamlin is the favorite to win the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year (-250) according to FanDuel.

Predictions and Picks

I’m going with the Jets. Rodgers has yet another chip on his shoulder at age 39 and is out to prove all of his doubters wrong once again. His already phenomenal connection with second-year pass catcher Garrett Wilson will be on full display on Monday night.

While Buffalo will keep in close, take New York to win and cover – with the total going over 45.5.

Score: Jets 28 – Bills 24

Side: Jets+2

Total: OVER 45.5

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick and head to FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook, for all of your sports wagering.