Monday Night Football – Chargers vs. Jets Betting Odds, Preview, and Prediction

We’re back with another Monday Night Football betting preview here on CLNSMedia.com as the 3-4 Los Angeles Chargers are headed east to take on the 4-3 New York Jets from East Rutherford, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

Here are the odds, according to our exclusive wagering partners at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Odds – Chargers vs. Jets

Spread: Chargers -3.5

Moneyline: Chargers -172/Jets +144

Total: O/U 40.5

Storylines

Despite having a worse record and being on the road, the Chargers enter this one as 3.5-point favorites, and it likely has to do with the discrepancy in the quarterbacks.

Los Angeles has Justin Herbert, a consensus top-fiveish signal caller in the NFL who has taken the league by storm since being drafted in 2020. The former Oregon Duck has set records including the most passing yards in a quarterback’s first three seasons (14,089), most total touchdowns in a quarterback’s first two seasons (77), and most completions in a quarterback’s first 50 games (1,316).

On the other side, meanwhile is Zach Wilson. Wilson has had a rollercoaster start to his season, with far more downs than ups, and was thrust into action once again this season for the Jets after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles. Through seven games (six starts) in 2023, the former BYU Cougar has thrown for 1,337 yards, five touchdowns, five interceptions, and most importantly, has more wins than losses (including three straight).

Predictions and Picks

With a potential Aaron Rodgers return looming for the Jets, this team has all the motivation they need to keep on winning and stay alive for postseason play, but I think their current streak stops on Monday Night. The Chargers, and most importantly Herbert, are too talented to bet against in a big spot like this. LA wins by 10 and the total soars under after Zach Wilson comes back down to earth.

Score: Chargers 23 – Jets 13

Side: Chargers -3.5

Total: UNDER 39.5

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick and head to FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook, for all of your sports wagering.