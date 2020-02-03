Mookie Betts Trade Rumors: Per Reports, David Price Could be Involved but Dodgers Want Red Sox to Pay Part of Remaining Contract

The Dodgers and Red Sox trade rumors are heating up and David Price could be involved.

The Red Sox and Dodgers continue to stay engaged in trade talks involving the 2018 MVP, Mookie Betts. And according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, David Price would also be apart of that deal. However, the two clubs have reached a speedbump in discussing the specifics around Price’s contract situation.

The #Redsox report to spring training camp in eight days and the biggest surprise will be if Mookie Betts is still wearing a Red Sox uniform and not in Phoenix in #Dodgers camp with David Price joining him. The Dodgers are trying to get Red Sox to pay part of Price’s contract. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 3, 2020

The Red Sox have been involved throughout the offseason in several conversations and rumors based around moving the contract of David Price which frankly, has hamstrung them as it currently stands.

Price picked up his player option following the 2018 season which gave him another four years in Boston. Entering the 2020 season, the former Cy Young winner is still owed $96 million over the next three years, at $32 million per.

Chaim Bloom and Red Sox ownership has made their motive crystal clear. They prefer to get themselves below that $208 million luxury tax threshold–which has been the key phrase all offseason–and if they find themselves in the position to move both Betts and the entirety of Price’s deal, they’d put themselves in their ideal situation.

Betts is owed $27 million for the 2020 season. If the Dodgers do decide that taking on both Betts–who is eligible to become a free agent next offseason–and Price is worth it, they’ll be inheriting $59 million onto their payroll for the upcoming year.

The buzz surrounding the Mookie Betts rumors have become almost palpable.

Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network said this morning that he would not be surprised if a Betts deal is announced in the next day or two.

According to @Ken_Rosenthal : Mookie Betts is getting traded in next 24 hours , Dodgers have strongest offer on table according to source ‘ Padres need to make late push to swing momentum back towards them #HotStove #MLBpic.twitter.com/RECxqt75oK — IB 🔌 24 (@incarceratedbob) February 3, 2020

Rosenthal also goes on to say that the Padres remain engaged, but the addition of Wil Myers puts them in a worse position than the Dodgers simply due to the remaining money owed to the 29-year-old outfielder.

