Most Important Year 2 Leap Candidates for Patriots | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick take a look at the Patriots Top 5 most important year 2 leap candidates for the Patriots. Looking back on the Patriots 2025 Draft Class including UDFA’s who are the most important players to take year 2 leaps for Patriots to build off their success from last season. The guys discuss the importance of a leap from Elijah Ponder, Kyle Williams, Craig Woodson, Jared Wilson and Will Campbell. Taylor also explains why he did not have the Patriots 2025 2nd Round pick TreVeyon Henderson on this list.

0:00 – Welcome in

1:15 – Elijah Ponder, EDGE

5:40 – Kyle Williams, WR

8:57 – Prizepicks

10:17 – Rocket Money

11:32 – Craig Woodson, S

15:35 – 2 Most important year 2 leap candidates: Jared Wilson & Will Campbell

19:27 – Honorable Mention: TreVeyon Henderson, RB

22:17 – Wrapping up!

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