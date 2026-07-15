Most Intriguing Patriots Players Heading into Training Camp | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike flies solo to talk about a number of subjects, including who he sees as the most intriguing player as the Patriots gear up for training camp. There was no shortage of candidates, and Mike went through those before zeroing in on his choice. A couple of contracts are in focus, and why ownership needs to make sure if the football people want these deals done.

0:00 – Welcome in!

2:15 – Most Intriguing Patriots heading into ’26-27

2:25 – Kevin Byard

2:50 – Craig Woodson

3:24 – Alijah Vera-Tucker

4:03 – Jared Wilson

4:55 – TreVeyon Henderson

11:57 – Prizepicks

13:17 – What’s the latest with Christian Gonzalez

17:57 – Will ownership spend on upcoming contracts?

19:40 – Latest with Patriots 2nd Round pick Gabe Jacas

24:01 – Looking at Patriots current roster heading into Training Camp

28:40 – Wrapping up!

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