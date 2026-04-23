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Most Likely Patriots Draft Picks | Pats Interference Podcast

CLNS MediaBy Updated:2 Mins Read

98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth joins the show for the third annual most likely Patriots draft picks draft with Andrew. The guys each select 6 prospects they think have the highest odds of becoming Patriots by the end of the weekend, from top edge rushers to a Day 2 wide receiver and surprise Day 3 picks.

0:00 – Welcome in
3:17 – Most Likely Patriots Draft Picks
8:53 – Travis Burke, OT, Memphis
16:08 – Prizepicks
17:44 – Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
20:13 – R. Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
23:09 – Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn
25:53 – Sam Roush, TE, Stanford
28:35 – Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
31:22 – De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss
34:49 – Jeremiah Wright, OG, Auburn
36:43 – Recapping Most Likely Patriots Draft Picks
37:11 – Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
40:02 – Karon Prunty, CB, Wake Forest
42:12 – Looking at potential QBs Patriots could draft
43:33 – Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State
45:28 – Jack Stonehouse, P, Syracuse
50:00 – Wrapping up

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