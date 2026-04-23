Most Likely Patriots Draft Picks | Pats Interference Podcast

98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth joins the show for the third annual most likely Patriots draft picks draft with Andrew. The guys each select 6 prospects they think have the highest odds of becoming Patriots by the end of the weekend, from top edge rushers to a Day 2 wide receiver and surprise Day 3 picks.

0:00 – Welcome in

3:17 – Most Likely Patriots Draft Picks

8:53 – Travis Burke, OT, Memphis

16:08 – Prizepicks

17:44 – Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

20:13 – R. Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

23:09 – Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn

25:53 – Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

28:35 – Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

31:22 – De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss

34:49 – Jeremiah Wright, OG, Auburn

36:43 – Recapping Most Likely Patriots Draft Picks

37:11 – Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

40:02 – Karon Prunty, CB, Wake Forest

42:12 – Looking at potential QBs Patriots could draft

43:33 – Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

45:28 – Jack Stonehouse, P, Syracuse

50:00 – Wrapping up

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