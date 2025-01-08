Moving on from Mayo and who’s next? | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick dive into Jerod Mayo’s firing and Robert Kraft’s press conference. They discuss reports that the Patriots will interview Byron Leftwich and Pep Hamilton for the head coaching vacancy and analyze why Mike Vrabel is considered the frontrunner for the job.

0:00 – Jerod’s Mayo’s firing

9:00 – Rooney Rul/Leftwich

14:16 – Vets lose belief (Giardi)

18:01 – Kraft takes accountability

22:39 – Coaching search

24:53 – Offensive coordinator speculation

28:21 – Ownership tensions

30:59 – Front office roles

34:39 – Pep Hamilton interview/more on Vrabel

