Moving on from Mayo and who’s next? | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick dive into Jerod Mayo’s firing and Robert Kraft’s press conference. They discuss reports that the Patriots will interview Byron Leftwich and Pep Hamilton for the head coaching vacancy and analyze why Mike Vrabel is considered the frontrunner for the job.
0:00 – Jerod’s Mayo’s firing
9:00 – Rooney Rul/Leftwich
14:16 – Vets lose belief (Giardi)
18:01 – Kraft takes accountability
22:39 – Coaching search
24:53 – Offensive coordinator speculation
28:21 – Ownership tensions
30:59 – Front office roles
34:39 – Pep Hamilton interview/more on Vrabel
The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast is presented by:
Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS
Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !