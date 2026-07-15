My Top 6 WNBA Championship Contenders Entering All-Star Break | WNBA Today

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell shares her top five picks of teams that are likely to win a WNBA title. Noa shares why the Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx have stood out, and why the New York Liberty are a notable omission going into the All-Star break.

00:00 Intro

00:39 Why the Aces are still frontrunners

03:52 The Lynx’s well-oiled machine

07:16 The Liberty miss out on the top 5

07:58 Why the Valkyries will be a hard out

08:26 PrizePicks

10:04 More on Golden State

11:49 Why the Fever are dangerous

13:15 Can we trust the Wings in the playoffs?

16:05 Could the Dream

18:55 Thanks for watching!

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