Mystics Deep Dive: Sonia Citron Sophomore Campaign & Lauren Betts Rookie Season | WNBA Today

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell brings on Washington Mystics beat reporter Jenn Hatfield to discuss the team’s start to the season, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen’s sophomore campaigns, point guard woes, and more. Plus, Jenn discusses the biggest surprises of the W season.

0:00 – Welcome in Guest!

0:43 – Takeaways from Mystics season so far

2:32 – Sydney Johnson ejected in loss to Atlanta Dream

5:24 – Thoughts on 2nd seasons in WNBA for Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriaifen

8:25 – Takeaways from Lauren Betts rookie season

13:21 – Prizepicks

15:30 – How should Mystics handle the Point Guard position?

21:10 – Importance of Michaela Onyenwere this season

25:34 – Expectations for the rest of Washington Mystics season

27:48 – Wrapping up!

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