N95 Reprocessing in Sterile Processing: Critical Insights on Masks

Do you have questions about N95 mask reprocessing in your Sterile Processing department? Things like, “Why is cellulose such a big deal when seeking to reprocess certain masks in certain ways?” “Is there such a thing as “cleaning” a mask prior to reprocessing?” Well, we’ve got answers. On this bonus episode of Beyond Clean, we sit down with Janet Prust, Global Standards Director for 3M Medical Solutions Division to help us answer many of these questions and give critical insights into upholding best practices during times of growing external pressure.

Tune in for this important conversation and consider sharing with other Sterile Processing professionals who may benefit from the content.