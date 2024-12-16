NBA Cup Final is here + Are the Bucks back? | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast

On this episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast, Bob, Jeff, and Gary Tanguay cover all the biggest stories around the NBA. The NBA Cup is coming to a close and the guys give their thoughts on the tournament as a whole, and the future of the Cup. Plus, are the Bucks back? And will their success in this tournament lead to playoff success? All that, and much more!

