NBA Playoffs are Better than NHL Playoffs | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast

On this episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast, Bob and Gary Tanguay recap game 1 of the NBA Finals while the Pacers amaze Gary, Bob says its business as usual by the Pacers. Bob also explains why the NBA playoffs are better than the NHL Playoffs. The guys also look ahead to Game 2 of the Finals and what the Thunder might do differently.

0:00 – Welcome in

0:52 – Pacers defeat Thunder in Game 1

5:00 – Parity in the NBA

8:04 – Bob explains why NBA playoffs are better than NHL playoffs

9:30 – How basketball has grown internationally

14:00 – Rick Carlisle Coaching Performance in Game 1

18:15 – Bob Shares Rick Carlisle story

19:01 – Bob Shares story of Bob Cousy coaching at Boston College

20:00 – Myles Turner

21:11 – Aaron Nesmith Clutch Rebound

22:09 – Looking back at Nesmith time in Boston

22:44 – Pascal Siakam

22:52 – TJ McConnell

24:25 – Tyrese Haliburton

27:05 – What do Thunder do in Game 2

29:00 – Wrapping up

