NBA Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest, and Dunk Contest Betting Previews & Predictions

I don’t care what anybody says – NBA All-Star Weekend is fun. The association does a phenomenal job year after year to distribute a solid product that’s exciting for every demographic of basketball fans.

Sure, it’s being held in Cleveland this year – which might not be the best place for it, but the stars will still come out and put on a show. Stay tuned later in the week for my preview of Sunday’s game.

Jaylen Brown after the streak-snapping loss to the Pistons: "It definitely leaves a bad taste in your mouth heading into the break"#Celtics #BleedGreen 📺Full Presser: https://t.co/GUvtbj8Jal ⚡️by @betonline_ag & @HireOnLinkedIn pic.twitter.com/W0muQqLUl0 — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) February 17, 2022

There are also events on Saturday – the Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest, and Dunk Contest – that you can bet on using our exclusive wagering partner BetOnline.ag. Here are the odds for all three competitions and my picks for each:

Popular now Richard Seymour Named To Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022

Skills Challenge – Odds to Win

Team Rookies (Barnes/Cunningham/Giddey) -155 Team Cavs (Garland/Allen/E. Mobley) +375 Team Antetokounmpo +375 “Team Rookies” is the heavy favorite here at -155, which makes sense as they are easily the most gifted team. According to NBA.com, the Skills Challenge will be under a new format, where, “three teams of three players will participate in a four-round competition that tests shooting, passing and dribbling ability.” This could certainly bode well for Barnes, Cunningham and Giddey. The Cavaliers are the most surprise team in the NBA this season, and the “Team Cavs” members have been a major part of it. Rookie Evan Mobley has came on the scene from USC and is averaging 14.9 points and 8.1 rebounds for Cleveland. Darius Garland is a first time All-Star this season averaging 20.3 points, and Jarrett Allen is putting up 16 and 11. They have a young promising squad with a bright future. The most exciting team in the competition though is, obviously, “Team Antetokounmpo”. The most athletic player in the NBA, the Greek Freak, and his brothers will take on the other two teams on Saturday, and they seem like a great value pick at +375. I’d also rather not bet the favorite at -155, so Team Antetokounmpo it is. The pick: Team Antetokounmpo +375

Three-Point Challenge – Odds to Win