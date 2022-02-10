NBA Trade Deadline Special

The Garden Report counts down the last hour before the NBA Trade Deadline, tracking all the moves made by the Celtics and all the other teams in the NBA live as the countdown ticked toward 3 PM EST on Thursday. Bobby Manning and John Zannis react to all the news from deadline day.

