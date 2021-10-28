Bob Ryan’s NBA 75: The Stars, The Snubs and The Stories

The scribe of Basketball. The Commissioner of NBA media. The Curt Gowdy Hall of Fame recipient. The Boston Globe featured columnist of 50 years.

Bob Ryan.

One the sharpest, most detailed memory of any journalist I’ve met in my time covering the NBA. Mr. Ryan is an institution.

As the #nba75 season tipped off, the Association continued their tradition of naming all pro teams for each of the milestone birthdays the League recognizes.

2021-2022 is the 75th season for the National Basketball Association and it couldn’t have landed on a better year. After the horrors of 2020 and the uncertain world in 2021, sports coming back full speed with fans in the stands couldn’t have come at a better time. The NBA75 festivities tipped off with a familiar tradition of selecting the players who land on the first 75.

Bob Ryan was a major part of the voting body and in this quick hit episode Bob shows off his chops and gives you the haves, rhe have-nots and the probably should.