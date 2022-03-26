NCAA Men’s Basketball Elite Eight – Kansas vs. Miami and North Carolina vs. Saint Peter’s – Betting Predictions and Picks

Check out all of my NCAA March Madness betting content from the tournament below, powered by our friends at BetOnline.ag.

And here are my previews and predictions for Friday’s East Region games with odds – as always – from BetOnline.ag:

Kansas vs. Miami – 2:20pm

Odds

Spread: Kansas -6

Total: 147.5

Moneyline: Kansas -260/Miami +220

Storylines

Kansas avoided a serious scare against Providence on Friday night, beating the Friars 66-61. The Jayhawks held Providence to just 17 first half points, but a 25-11 second half run gave the Friars a lead before Kansas ultimately got the job done. Remy Martin led the way for Kansas with 23 points.

The Jayhawks will take on the Miami Hurricanes, the 10-seed in the Midwest who has gotten through USC, Auburn, and Iowa State on their way to their first Elite Eight in program history. Though I have touted the ACC all tournament, the Big 12’s Kansas Jayhawks will be the Hurricanes biggest test all season.

Prediction/Pick

Miami’s run stops here. Kansas is too good. Bill Self get’s the Jayhawks to their first Final Four since 2018.

Prediction: Kansas 68 – Miami 58

Side: Kansas -6

Total: UNDER 147.5

North Carolina vs. Saint Peter’s – 5:05pm

Odds

Spread: UNC -8

Total: 137

Moneyline: UNC -360/Saint Peter’s +290

Storylines

Yup – they did it again. The Saint Peter’s Peacocks rattled off yet another victory and have made in to the Elite Eight, the first time a 15-seed has done this in the history of the tournament. They took down Purdue 67-64 on Friday night, with guard Daryl Banks III leading the way with 14 points. Coach Holloway’s team held Purdue’s 7’4″ center Zach Edey to just 11 points and NBA prospect Jaden Ivey to just 9.

Their opponent for Sunday? The North Carolina Tar Heels. UNC took down UCLA on Friday night behind guard Caleb Love’s dominant second half performance. Love went 6 for 13 from the 3-point line and scored 25 of his 28 points in the second half. The Tar Heels finished the game on a 12-2 run over the final two minutes – cementing themselves into the Elite Eight for the first time since 2017.

Prediction/Pick

It’s getting harder and harder to pick against Saint Peter’s, but the Cinderella story has to end at some point. The ACC is the best conference in college basketball, and unfortunately I think UNC is too big of a task for the Peacocks.

They’ll fight again and cover the spread, but the Tar Heels get themselves back to the Final Four.

Prediction: UNC 75 – Saint Peter’s 70

Side: Saint Peter’s +8

Total: OVER 137

