NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four – Duke vs. North Carolina – Betting Odds, Preview, and Prediction

Duke vs. North Carolina – 8:49pm

Odds

Spread: Duke -4

Total: 151.5

Moneyline: Duke -188/UNC +163

Storylines

This one’s the money game. Duke, North Carolina, and a chance to play in a National Championship. It doesn’t get any better than this. On top of this – and tell me if you’ve heard this before – it’s the first time Duke and UNC have ever faced off in the NCAA tournament. Somehow, some way, the biggest rivals in college basketball history have never faced off in the postseason.

Duke is riding high in Coach K’s final season, and it’s pretty much all thanks to Paulo Banchero. Banchero, a projected top five NBA draft pick, has been the anchor for the Blue Devils this season averaging 17.1 points per game. Duke is the current favorite to win the tournament at +145.

North Carolina meanwhile, wasn’t even supposed to be here. An 8-seed in the East region, the Tar Heels made it through Marquette, Baylor, and UCLA before taking down 15-seed Saint Peters 69-49 in the Elite Eight. Head coach Hubert Davis taking UNC to the championship in his first season in Chapel Hill.

Prediction/Pick

I’ve been hot and cold on the Blue Devils during the tournament, but it’s time to buy in. This just feels like a team of destiny in Coach K’s final season. Duke gets past their rival and makes it to their first national championship since 2015.

Prediction: Duke 81 – UNC 75

Side: Duke -4

Total: OVER 151.5

