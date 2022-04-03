NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship – Kansas vs. North Carolina – Betting Odds, Preview, and Prediction

Check out all of my NCAA March Madness betting content from the tournament below, powered by our friends at BetOnline.ag.

Kansas vs. North Carolina – 9:20pm

Odds

Spread: Kansas -4.5

Total: 153

Moneyline: Kansas -195/UNC +170

Storylines

Instead of getting Coach K’s last chance at a National Championship, we get the Roy Williams Bowl. The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Kansas Jayhawks are set to face off on Monday night for a chance at a championship.

Kansas took down Villanova on Saturday 81-65, and the game was never particularly close. Led by Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack, the Jayhawks shot out to an early 20-point first half lead and never looked back. They led wire-to-wire, and despite a, 8-0 run by Villanova early in the second half cutting the deficit to eight points – Kansas was in control the entire game on their way to the championship. Villanova guard Collin Gillespie led the way with 17 points in his last game for the Wildcats – but it wasn’t enough for the storied senior guard to prolong his career.

Saturday’s night cap was outstanding. Rivals Duke and North Carolina played an unbelievable back-and-forth game that included 18(!!) lead changes and dominant performances all over the court. UNC’s Armando Bacot had 21 rebounds, guard Caleb Love scored 28 points, and Brady Manek shot 50% from behind the arc to lead the Tar Heels to a victory. Paulo Banchero led the way, per usual, for Duke with 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Trevor Keels put up an excellent 19-point performance, but it wasn’t enough for the Blue Devils. Coach K goes out with a loss to his all-time rival.

Prediction/Pick

People are forgetting that North Carolina is an eight-seed. They’ve certainly defied odds over the last month and showed that they belong, but I think that comes to an end on Monday night. The Kansas Jayhawks have marched their way through this tournament so far and I don’t see that stopping. It may be back and forth, but in the end Kansas will come out victorious.

Congratulations Jayhawks – you’re National Champions.

Prediction: Kansas 84 – UNC 74

Side: Kansas -4.5

Total: OVER 153

