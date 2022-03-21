NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Betting Odds Heading into the Sweet Sixteen

As always – we had an outstanding first weekend of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. There were spectacular finishes and major upsets, and after a long four days of basketball – we’re down to the final 16 teams.

Last week I previewed who I thought would win each region (using betting odds provided by BetOnline.ag), and I was pretty much dead wrong. I went 2 out of 4 as the Kentucky Wildcats lost to the 15-seeded St. Peter’s on Thursday, and the Auburn Tigers forgot how to play basketball on Sunday night against the Miami Hurricanes.

We do still have our championship game in tact with Gonzaga and Arizona still alive.

Below I’ve outlined each remaining team’s odds to win the tournament, and each Sweet Sixteen matchup with the spread, point total, and moneyline. Per usual, all of our odds are provided by the online sportsbook BetOnline.ag.

Odds to Win NCAA Tournament

Gonzaga +225

Kansas +500

Arizona +500

Houston +800

Purdue +900

Texas Tech +1200

Duke +1400

Villanova +1400

UCLA +1400

North Carolina +2500

Arkansas +4000

Michigan +6000

Providence +6600

Miami +7500

Iowa State +10000

St. Peter’s +15000

Sweet 16 Matchups and Odds

Arkansas vs. Gonzaga

Spread: Gonzaga -8.5

Total: 154.5

Moneyline: Gonzaga -415/Arkansas +335

Michigan vs. Villanova

Spread: Villanova -5

Total: 135

Moneyline: Villanova -205/Michigan +175

Texas Tech vs. Duke

Spread: Texas Tech -1

Total: 136.5

Moneyline: Texas Tech -118/Duke -102

Arizona vs. Houston

Spread: Arizona -2.5

Total: 145

Moneyline: Arizona -145/Houston +125

Providence vs. Kansas

Spread: Kansas -7.5

Total: 141.5

Moneyline: Kansas -350/Providence +280

North Carolina vs. UCLA

Spread: UCLA -2

Total: 142.5

Moneyline: UCLA -140/UNC +120

Saint Peter’s vs. Purdue

Spread: Purdue -12.5

Total: 136

Moneyline: Purdue -1100/St. Peters +700

Iowa State vs. Miami

Spread: Miami -2

Total: 133

Moneyline: Miami -130/Iowa State +110

There’s still plenty of great action coming up, so keep it here with me all week on CLNSMedia.com where

I will preview and predict each sweet sixteen game coming up.

