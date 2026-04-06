Neemias Queta is Elite in Celtics win over Raptors | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the team’s 115-101 win over the Toronto Raptors, which was headlined by an 18-point, 7-rebound, 3-block night by Neemias Queta. Plus, how Jayson Tatum continues to evolve as a playmaker, why Payton Pritchard’s second half was so crucial, and yes, some thoughts on Jordan Walsh’s return.

0:00 – Celtics defeat Raptors

1:47 – Neemias Queta performance

6:56 – Jayson Tatum performance

8:44 – Prizepicks

9:39 – Nikola Vucevic performance

13:05 – Jaylen Brown performance

13:56 – Derrick White performance

14:35 – Payton Pritchard performance

16:37 – Jordan Walsh back in rotation?

18:39 – Final thoughts on Celtics win

19:21 – Wrapping up!

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