Neemias Queta just showed he’s one of NBA’s ELITE bigs — You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the Celtics’ 114-98 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, headlined by a career night from Neemias Queta (27 points, 17 rebounds). Noa discusses what made this performance so impressive, plus one thing Joe Mazzulla did that stood out most. And, a closer look at how Baylor Scheierman is playing through a broken thumb while still impacting winning.

0:00 – Celtics defeat 76ers

0:57 – Neemias Queta dominate performance

14:18 – Baylor Scheierman performance

19:25 – Jaylen Brown performance

22:17 – Final thoughts

23:50 – Wrapping up!

