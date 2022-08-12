Subscribe
Celtics Beat

Nets Should be Begging Celtics to Make a Deal for Durant

CLNS Media

Ian Thomsen is a former writer for Sports Illustrated and NBA.com. Ian joins the show to break down why Boston should be more patient in trading for Kevin Durant. Twitter: @IanThomsen

3:17 Kevin Durant is probably getting traded

11:31 Jaylen Brown is the best player in any reported deal

21:23 Can you trust Durant?

28:28 Boston is the perfect place for KD

35:02 Depth will be the Celtics biggest strengths

