Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving + Ime Udoka to Brooklyn

Bob, Jeff, and Gary discuss the Nets’ suspension of Kyrie Irving and the reports that they plan to hire Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash as head coach.

0:51 Ime Udoka to be hired by Nets

4:29 Celtics seeking no compensation

7:19 Celtics players upset about Udoka to Brooklyn

12:25 Kyrie Irving suspended by Nets

15:57 Goodman’s story about Kyrie Irving’s first months in Boston

20:43 How would David Stern have handled the Kyrie Irving situation?

27:52 Celtics start and impressions of Joe Mazzulla

33:42 Louisville basketball won’t face postseason ban, Rick Pitino not penalized in IARP ruling