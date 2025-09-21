Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured

New England Has 5 Turnovers That Leads to Loss vs Pittsburgh | Patriots vs Steelers Postgame Show on CLNS

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

BSJ’s Greg Bedard joins CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick to break down the New England Patriots’ 21-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. The Patriots defense played well to keep them in the game but the Patriots 5 Turnovers by the offense was a big factor in the teams loss. Drake Maye had a solid performance throwing for 268 Yards, 2 TDs& added 45 Yards on the ground but also had 2 turnovers an interception as well as a fumble. Rhamondre Stevenson had a tough day with 2 Fumbles Lost in the loss.

Patriots Postgame on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS⁠⁠⁠⁠ Download the app today and use Code CLNS at PrizePicks.com/CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5

🎟️Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Swipe. Tap. Ticket. Go. Download the Gametime app today!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.