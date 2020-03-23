New England Patriots Remain Favorite to Win AFC East

Think the Patriots will lose a beat without Tom Brady? Those in the know don't believe so at all.

Not so breaking news: the New England Patriots are still the favorite to win yet another AFC East championship. BetOnline.ag has installed the Patriots as -110 favorites to win the AFC East in 2020.

If there is a season because of the Coronavirus, of course.

Maybe it’s the prior success with Matt Cassell in 2008 when the Patriots went 11-5 and lost out on the division that year due to a tiebreaker, or how in 2016 with the Jimmy G-Jacoby Brissett tandem that played the first quarter of the 2016 season — the Patriots started 3-1 — whatever it may be, the wise guys are still confident that New England will reign supreme in a division they’ve utterly owned for 20 years.

In fact, the Patriots are not only the AFC East favorites — they currently sit at third as the most likely team to come out of the AFC behind the Baltimore Ravens and Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Their win total over/under is set at 9 1/2 wins.

Huh?

It may seem surprising but as Patriots insider Evan Lazar has broken down — Jarrett Stidham looks to be a deserved successor to Brady. The Patriots brass believes so as well, as betting odds have also placed Stidham as the heavy favorite to be the Patriots’ quarterback in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New England does not seem to be in the market for a veteran quarterback such as Jamies Winston or Andy Dalton due to their overwhelming confidence in the Auburn product. Let that be a telltale sign.

If the Patriots aren’t going to grab more sets of hats and t-shirts this coming December, who would be a threat?

The Jets? No.

Many are pointing towards South Beach as a team on the rise, however the wise guys don’t believe so at all. Miami is +900 to win the AFC East and currently listed as the fourth-worst team in the entire AFC.

The closest remains the team who gave New England a run for their money last year: the Buffalo Bills at +175.

