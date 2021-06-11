Betonline.ag Updates on Celtics Head Coach Favorites

Brad Stevens began the interview process with assistant coaches around the NBA, and the odds for who will land the job have been updated.

Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics began their search for the organization’s new head coach in recent days. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the team received permission to interview several assistant coaches around the league.

Still a wide open race for #Celtics coach on @betonline_ag Ime Udoka 11/2

Billups 6/1

Kara Lawson 6/1

Jay Larranaga 13/2

Sam Cassell 8/1

Darvin Ham 9/1

Jason Kidd 9/1

Lloyd Pierce 9/1

Scott Morrison 9/1

Charles Lee 10/1

Jamahl Mosley 10/1

Mike D'Antoni 10/1

Becky Hammon 12/1 — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) June 10, 2021

According to his list, Stevens conducted interviews with Chauncey Billups (Clippers), Jamahl Mosley (Mavericks), Ime Udoka (Nets), Darvin Ham (Bucks), and Charles Lee (Bucks). With the news, Betonline.ag released newly updated odds on who will land the job.

Udoka leads the pack with 11/2 odds to be the next head coach of the Celtics. He played seven seasons in the NBA spanning from 2003-2011, with a couple years spent overseas mixed in.

The former player earned his coaching stripes under Gregg Popovich in San Antonio from 2012-2019. In the last two years he spent one in Philadelphia under Brett Brown and this past season under Steve Nash with the Nets.

Billups placed second in Betonline.ag’s rankings with 6/1 odds. Many fans see Billups as an ideal choice due to his illustrious playing career.

The seven-time All-Star won a championship in 2004 with Detroit, taking home the Finals MVP. The Celtics actually drafted Billips back in 1997 before trading him mid-way through his rookie season. Billups only has one year of coaching experience, spending this past season coaching under Ty Lue with the Clippers.

Kara Lawson (6/1) and Jay Larranaga (13/2) are next up on the list, both with experience coaching under Brad Stevens. Lawson spent one year with the C’s in the 2019-20 season before leaving to be the head coach for Duke women’s basketball. As for Laranaga, he has been an assistant coach for the Celtics since 2012.

The majority of the coaches on the list spent time playing professionally. Sam Cassell (8/1), Darvin Ham (9/1), Charles Lee (9/1), and even Mike D’Antoni (10/1) spent time in the NBA. Meanwhile, Jamahl Mosley (10/1) and Becky Hammon (12/1) played in other professional leagues. Celtics assistant Scott Morrison (9/1) is the only coach listed without any playing experience.

Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.