New Year’s Day Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 17 – Players to Watch, Betting Preview, and Game Prediction

After yet another heartbreaking loss in the final minute of the game, the Patriots somehow still control their own destiny toward a playoff berth.

That journey starts on Sunday. The Miami Dolphins are in town for a 1:00pm kickoff on New Years Day with Ian Eagles and Charles Davis on the call for CBS.

Here are the odds for Sunday thanks to our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag:

Odds – Patriots (7-8) vs. Dolphins (8-7)

Spread: Patriots -3

Total: 41

Moneyline: Patriots -160/Dolphins +140

Storylines

The main storyline surrounding this game on Sunday is the injuries sustained by both teams at this point in the season – the most important of which being Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion.

The former Alabama quarterback is in the NFL’s concussion protocol for the third time this season and will not play for Miami this weekend. They’ll turn to Teddy Bridgewater to man the operation vs. New England.

Normally, a team would be chomping at the bit to face a backup QB with the playoffs on the line – but not with the number of injuries the Patriots are dealing with in the secondary. Jalen Mills (groin), Jack Jones (knee), Marcus Jones (concussion), and Adrian Phillips all did not practice on Thursday, leaving their status for Sunday very much in doubt. It’ll be interesting to see how New England covers speedsters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Trending Aaron Nesmith Reflects on Time with Celtics and Pacers Trade

Players to Watch

Patriots

Kendrick Bourne

After barely touching the field all season, Kendrick Bourne had arguably his best game as a Patriot last weekend against Cincinnati. The sixth-year wide receiver caught six passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in New England’s loss, and jumpstarted the stagnant 2022 offense.

With their season still alive and the operation looking far better with Bourne involved, look for Matt Patricia to officially bury the hatchet this weekend and get this thing rolling like it did in the second half against the Bengals.

Jonathan Jones

With Jalen Mills, Jack Jones, and Marcus Jones all nursing injuries, the Patriots cornerback room is reeling.

They’ll turn to Jonathan Jones to lead the charge this weekend, and he’ll certainly have his work cut out for him. The Dolphins have two of the fastest and most dynamic wide receivers in the NFL in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and although it’s Teddy Bridgewater at the helm for Miami, those guys can make it easy for just about any quarterback to succeed.

Devin McCourty

As much as we all love what Devin McCourty has done during his tenure with the Patriots, he hasn’t been his same old self this year – but that’s what they’re going to need from him on Sunday.

With the cornerback room looking like it is, Miami is going to do everything they can to take the top off of New England’s defense. Devin McCourty will have to do everything he can to stop it.

Dolphins

Teddy Bridgewater

Teddy Bridgewater has has an up-and-down 2022 season, starting two games for the Dolphins while going 0-2 and throwing for 522 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions on the season.

Like I mentioned above, the biggest mismatch in Sunday’s game is Miami’s wide receivers against New England’s cornerbacks – and it’ll be up to Teddy to exploit it.

Raheem Mostert

After being a part of Miami’s platoon backfield for most of this season, Raheem Mostert has taken the reigns in the Dolphins RB room lately – and it’s paying off.

Mostert gashed the Bills for 136 yards on 17 carries a few weeks ago and is proving – like he did in San Franciso under Shanahan and McDaniel – that he can handle the load as an NFL back. With Tua out, I’d expect them to heavily rely on Mostert against the Patriots.

Prediction/Pick

New England’s injuries in the secondary prove to be too much against this Miami offense in what ends up being a low-scoring affair. The Patriots offense will look better, but still ultimately struggle to find the endzone against Javon Holland and the rest of the Dolphins defense.

The Fins get their first win since November and continue scratching and clawing towards a playoff spot.

Prediction: Dolphins 20 – Patriots 17

Side: Dolphins +3

Total: UNDER 41

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @PatriotsCLNS for the latest up-to-date Patriots news!

Also be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.

Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.