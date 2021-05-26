News – Ubisoft Fails, Amazon Sells Out, and Much More!

Hey all! This week we discuss Ubisoft’s lack of changes following harassment allegations, Amazon deciding to use XP boosts in their New World game, a ton of new animated DC projects announced, and much more!
