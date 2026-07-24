Next Steps in Christian Gonzalez, Gabe Jacas Sagas | What DeAndre Hopkins Can Offer Patriots WRs

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick give their final thoughts on some of the biggest storylines heading into Patriots training camp tomorrow.

They discuss the latest on the Gabe Jacas and Christian Gonzalez contract situations and what Mike Vrabel had to say on both of those matters during today’s press conference. They also react to news that DeAndre Hopkins will be joining the camp to work with the coaches as he explores coaching.

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