NFC Championship Game – Lions vs. 49ers Betting Odds, Preview, and Prediction

It’s championship Sunday in the NFL this weekend, and the three-seed Lions are headed to San Francisco to take on the one-seed 49ers for a chance to advance to the Super Bowl.

The NFC championship will kick off at 6:30 p.m. following the AFC’s matchup between the Chiefs and the Ravens and air on FOX.

As always, these odds are brought to you by our exclusive wagering partners at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Odds – Lions vs. 49ers

Spread: 49ers -7.5

Moneyline: 49ers -375/Lions +300

Total: O/U 51.5

Storylines

Here’s a look at some big-picture storylines to watch ahead of Sunday’s contest at Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium:

— The Lions come into Sunday evening off of their first two playoff wins since 1991. They beat the Buccaneers in Detroit last weekend behind 287 yards and two touchdown passes from quarterback Jared Goff.

— This is Goff’s second NFC Championship game appearance. He was the quarterback off the Rams in 2018-19 when they lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

— San Francisco enters Sunday having squeaked by the Green Bay Packers last weekend. With 1:07 remaining, Christian McCaffrey scored a six-yard touchdown to give the 49ers a 24-21 lead.

— McCaffrey is the favorite to win the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award for 2023. He led the league in rushing yards with 1,459 and also scored 21 total touchdowns.

— San Francisco’s defense, one of the league’s best, allowed just 17.5 points per game this season.

Predictions and Picks

Much like the AFC Championship between the Chiefs and Ravens, I see this one being a tight contest. After nearly losing to Green Bay last Sunday, it’s clear that the 49ers are vulnerable and can be had, despite being arguably the league’s best team from top to bottom.

Given Goff’s playoff experience and the way Dan Campbell has the Lions playing right now, I’m going to take Detroit to not only cover the 7.5, but win this one outright.

For the first time ever, the Detroit Lions will play in a Super Bowl.

Score: Lions 21 – 49ers 17

Side: Lions +7.5

Total: UNDER 51.5

