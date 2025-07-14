NFC West Preview | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike and Will take a deep dive into the NFC West, detailing what they liked about the teams’ offseasons and what they didn’t like, plus give you an X-Factor for each squad and determine if they are better or worse than in 2024.
⏰️0:00 – EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️
1:09 – NFC West Preview
1:24 – Los Angeles Rams Season Preview
12:37 – Rams X-Factor: WR Puka Nacua
13:15 – Prizepicks
14:12 – Seattle Seahawks Season Preview
23:00 – Seahawks X-Factor: QB Sam Darnold
24:19 – Ethos
25:56 – Arizona Cardinals Season Preview
35:04 – Cardinals X-Factor: WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
37:05 – Cardinals X-Factor: DL Walter Nolen III
38:02 – Arizona Cardinals Season Preview
39:13 – San Francisco 49ers Season Preview
51:51 – 49ers X-Factor: QB Brock Purdy
53:21 – Wrapping up
