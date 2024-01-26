NFL Championship Sunday Betting Props and Predictions

The NFL’s Championship Sunday is on the horizon this weekend as the Detroit Lions will travel to San Francisco to face the 49ers, and the Kansas City Chiefs will head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens.

Not only can bet on the spread, total, and moneyline for each game over at FanDuel Sportsbook, but the exclusive wagering partners of the CLNS Media Network also have a ton of player props, game props, and weekend specials loaded up to make it even more fun to get in on the action.

Here’s a look:

Championship Sunday Specials

Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes to Combine for 100+ Rushing Yards +105

Jackson, Purdy, Goff, Mahomes to Each Complete 20+ passes +350

Either Sam LaPorta or George Kittle to Record 100+ Receiving Yards +360

Any Player to Rush for 150+ Rushing Yards +400

Christian McCaffrey and David Montgomery to Combine for 200+ Rushing Yards +550

A QB to Score 1+ Rushing TD in EACH Championship Game +800

Travis Kelce and Sam LaPorta to Combine for 20+ Receptions +800

Either Josh Reynolds or Crain Reynolds to Score First Lions TD +850

75+ Yard Receiving TD to be Scored +1000

Nick Bosa, Aidan Hutchinson, Chris Jones, & Jadeveon Clowney to Each Record 0.5+ sacks +1100

Any Player to Record 200+ Receiving Yards +1500

Odell Beckham Jr. and Travis Kelce to Combine for 200+ Receiving Yards +2000

Travis Kelce to Score 1st and 2nd Chiefs touchdowns +2000

McCaffrey, Jackson, Gibbs, and Pacheco to Score 1+ Rushing TD Each +2100

Any non-QB to Record a Passing Touchdown +2200

60+ Yard Field Goal to be Scored +2200

McCaffrey and Gibbs to Both Score 1+ Receiving Touchdowns +2500

Any Two of Kyle Hamilton, Brian Branch, and Charvarius Ward to Record 1+ INT +3400

Pick 6 in Each Game +3700

Any Offensive Lineman to Score a TD +5000

Any QB to Score a Receiving Touchdown +8500

Either Opening Kickoff to be Returned for a Touchdown +15000

Any QB to Throw for 500+ Yards +15000

Isiah Pacheco & Gus Edwards to Both Score 1+ Receiving TD Each +20000

“Raven’s Flock” – L. Jackson, G. Edwards, J. Hill and D. Cook to All Score 1+ Rushing TD +22000

With plenty to choose from, here are my three favorites for Sunday:

Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes to Combine for 100+ Rushing Yards (+105)

Jackson went for 100 yards rushing on his own last weekend against the Texans and Patrick Mahomes is always run-happy in the postseason when everything is on the line.

100+ from the two QBs on Sunday feels like a safe bet to make.

Any player to Record 200+ Yards Receiving (+1500)

The player pool on Sunday is filled with mega-talented pass catchers. Travis Kelce, Deebo Samuel, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Brandon Aiyuk, and Odell Beckham Jr. to name a few.

All four offenses can score at will and, if someone starts to get hot, they’ll feed them. I like someone to go for over 200 yards at +1500 odds.

60+ Yard Field Goal to be Scored (+2200)

Not only are Jake Moody, Michael Badgley, and Harrison Butker all quality kickers who are trusted by their team, but arguably the greatest of all time at the position plays this weekend in Justin Tucker.

60+ at +2200 feels like a good value bet.

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick and head to FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook, for all of your sports wagering.