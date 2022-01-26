NFL Championship Sunday Game Props | BetOnline.ag

It’s going to be pretty difficult to top what we saw last weekend from the NFL. All four divisional round games were decided on the last play of the game, Tom Brady almost came back from 26-points down, and Sunday night’s game was a thriller that went into overtime (whose rules should stay the exact same, by the way).

So how do we make this weekend as good as last? We wager some money on prop bets using BetOnline.ag, of course. Here are some passing, rushing, and receiving yard props that will be sure to make your Championship Sunday interesting.

Most Passing Yards

Patrick Mahomes +165

Joe Burrow +180

Matthew Stafford +275

Jimmy Garoppolo +550

All four of these guys have a chance to lead the weekend in passing yards (yes – even Jimmy G). Mahomes is currently leading the postseason with 782 yards so far, Burrow is fourth with 592, and Stafford is fifth with 568. Garoppolo is all the way down in seventh, but Shanahan could open up the passing game when you least expect it – especially on the fast turf in LA.

The Bengals vs. Chiefs game is destined to be a shootout, and with Cincy likely to play from behind, I think Burrow is the right pick here. Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns against Kansas City’s defense, why can’t Joey B do the same?

The play: Joe Burrow (+180)

Most Rushing Yards

Elijah Mitchell +215

Joe Mixon +300

Cam Akers +325

Deebo Samuel +650

Clyde Edwards-Helaire +900

Jerick McKinnon +900

Patrick Mahomes +1600

Sony Michel +1600

I don’t hate Mixon here at +300, but as mentioned above – Chiefs/Bengals is destined to be a shootout. Cincy would simply fall behind too fast if they try to establish the run.

Cam Akers at +325 is way too high, especially after his fumbling issue last weekend. If I’m taking a Ram, it’s Sony Michel as a long shot at +1600.

It’s wild seeing a wide receiver in the top four odds for rushing yards, but Shanahan gives Deebo Samuel the rock all the time. He is currently third in rushing this postseason with 101 yards. I do think San Francisco is going to stick to their guns and try to run all over LA, but they’re going to do it with their bell cow. Mitchell will have the most volume this weekend, so I like the chalk at +215.

The play: Elijah Mitchell (+215)

Most Receiving Yards

Cooper Kupp +250

Ja’Marr Chase +400

Tyreek Hill +550

Travis Kelce +800

Tee Higgins +900

Deebo Samuel +1000

George Kittle +1200

Odell Beckham Jr. +1400

Brandon Aiyuk +1800

Van Jefferson +2200

This list was even longer, but here are the top ten. Some absolute playmakers are going at it this weekend – and although Cooper Kupp, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tyreek Hill are yardage machines, I think there is an obvious value play here.

It’s OBJ. DeMeco Ryans in San Francisco is not going to let the Rams get away with feeding Cooper Kupp all night, and if he does – it’s going to result in the 49ers watching the Super Bowl from home. Los Angeles is going to need a number two to step up, and who better than OBJ?

The play: Odell Beckham Jr. (+1400)

Stay tuned here on CLNSMedia.com for my BetOnline.ag previews and predictions for both AFC and NFC Championship games!

