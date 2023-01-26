NFL Championship Sunday Props – Betting Predictions and Picks

I come to you on this Thursday evening with both bad news and good news.

The bad news? There are only three NFL games left in the entire 2022-2023 season.

The good news? Our wagering partners at BetOnline.ag have all of the best prop bets to get you ready for both the NFC and AFC championship games coming up this Sunday. Here’s a few of them, with my pick for each:

Most Passing Yards

Joe Burrow +140

KC Quarterbacks +175

Jalen Hurts +350

Brock Purdy +400

All four of these quarterbacks have a real shot to lead the weekend in passing. Patrick Mahomes’ ankle sprain is the only thing keeping him from the favorite for this bet – but both Burrow and Hurts can sling it and Shanahan makes it so easy for Purdy to get the ball to his guys in space that it’s inevitable that he’ll go for at least 250+.

All that being said, the Bengals win through the air – and they’re not going to change that up this weekend. Burrow leads the weekend in yards. Take him at +140.

The Pick: Joe Burrow +140

Most Passing Yards by Any Player?

Over 309.5 yards -125

Under 309.5 yards -115

As I said, Cincy wins through the air. Sure – they’ll get Mixon his touches and try to work the ground game to have some balance, but it’s Burrow’s operation when push comes to shove.

He’ll spread the ball all over the yard to Chase, Higgins, Hurst, and more – and easily shatter 309.5 yards on the day. Take the over.

The Pick: OVER 309.5 -125

Most Receiving Yards

JaMarr Chase +325

AJ Brown +550

Travis Kelce +550

DeVonta Smith +700

Tee Higgins +900

Deebo Samuel +900

Brandon Aiyuk +900

Juju Smith-Schuster +1000

George Kittle +1200

The abundance of wide receiver talent this weekend is incredible. Chase, Higgins, AJ Brown, Deebo, Aiyuk, Kelce, and more are all set to show off their stuff on Sunday afternoon – making it nearly impossible to pick someone for this prop.

Given that Chase and Higgins will split targets from Burrow, and the fact that Jalen Hurts only got AJ Brown the ball three times last week – it feels like a monster game for #11 in Philly is inevitable. Take AJ Brown +550 to show why the Eagles traded for him this off-season.

The Pick: AJ Brown +550

Most Receiving Yards by Any Player?

Over 112.5 yards -120

Under 112.5 yards -120

Okay so “monster” game may be a little bit of a stretch. I do think AJ Brown will lead the weekend in receiving, but 112+ feels steep. After all, he only went over this number four times this season – but was still fourth in the NFL in yards.

Brown goes for 100+, but just a tick UNDER 112.5.

The Pick: UNDER 112.5 -120

Most Rushing Yards

Christian McCaffrey +300

Miles Sanders +350

Isaiah Pacheco +400

Joe Mixon +425

Jalen Hurts +550

Elijah Mitchell +600

Kenneth Gainwell +1000

While Christian McCaffrey (+300) is without a doubt the best running back in football, 49ers backup RB Elijah Mitchell (+600) will likely take away some yards from CMC who is nursing a calf injury.

Meanwhile, with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes not 100%, Kansas City is going to want to establish the run game. They’ll succeed, and Isaiah Pacheco leads the weekend in rushing.

The Pick: Isaiah Pacheco +400

Most Rushing Yards by Any Player?

Over 94.5 yards -110

Under 94.5 yards -130

There’s no better time to notch your second career 100-yard rushing game than in the AFC Championship. Pacheco runs wild and smashes over 94.5 yards.

The Pick: OVER 94.5 -110

