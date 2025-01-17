NFL coaching searches; plus, will there be an upset in the divisional round?

In this episode of the All 32 NFL Podcast, hosts Mike Giardi and Will Parkinson dive deep into the latest NFL coaching changes and playoff matchups that have fans buzzing. They kick off the discussion with New York Jets’ extensive search for a new head coach, spotlighting Aaron Glenn as a potential frontrunner. With playoff excitement in the air, the duo analyzes the implications of coaching vacancies across the league, including the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints, while previewing the high-stakes playoff games ahead.

0:00 -Intro

1:00 – Jets coaching search

5:00 – New Orleans coaching updates

7:18 – Deion Sanders Cowboys talk

9:40 – Mike McCarthy’s performance

12:57 – Coaching sons in NFL

14:38 – JJ McCarthy switch

20:13 – Chiefs rust concerns

22:18 – Chiefs rust worries

24:00 – Houston’s offensive struggles

30:04 – Lions game recap

31:58 – Importance of field goals

36:10 – Upset strategy discussed

38:01 – Rams’ road performance

40:43 – Eagles’ run strategy

44:35 – Trade conditions discussed

49:00 – Josh Allen vs. Lamar

51:00 – Pressure on Lamar

52:39 – Pressure on McDermott

56:58 – Anticipation for game

