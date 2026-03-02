NFL Combine Intel + Four-Round Patriots Mock Draft | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Sports Illustrated’s Mike Kadlick are back to comb through all of the Patriots intel that came out of the NFL combine in Indianapolis this past week before diving into a four-round mock draft to address New England’s top offseason needs.

0:00 – Welcome in!

1:30 – Takeaways from experience at NFL Draft Combine

3:00 – Latest on Patriots getting Maxx Crosby

7:15 – Patriots Edge Rushers Targeting in Free Agency

17:40 – EDGE Zion Young, Missouri is Prospect to watch for Patriots

21:38 – Patriots Defensive Line Targeting in Free Agency

26:15 – Patriots Defensive Backs Targeting in Free Agency

29:53 – Prizepicks

31:02 – Looking at how Patriots will address WR Room this offseason

41:30 – Looking at how Patriots will address TE Room this offseason

48:10 – Looking at how Patriots will address RB Room this offseason

50:45 – Looking at how Patriots will address O-Line Room this offseason

52:59 – Would you do Christian Barmore & 3rd for AJ Brown?

53:44 – Patriots 4 Round Mock Draft

1:10:25 – Wrapping up!

